Jet lag looks good on Kourtney Kardashian! The mother of three may be tired, but her latest bikini pic is super sexy. How does she do it?

Could Kourtney Kardashian, 39, be more tanned and toned? After a family vacay to Bali, the reality star is feeling jet lagged, but while she tried to show that off in an exhausted pic on her Instagram story, her perfect bikini bod was a little distracting. Kourtney was lying on a towel with her face covered and her sunglasses in her hand, showing off her teeny black bathing suit. Thanks to a string bikini top and thong bottoms, the mother of three left very little to the imagination. If that’s what jet lag looks like, maybe we all need to travel more — because Kourt looks phenomenal!

But that’s no surprise. Kourtney has been flaunting what she’s got in sexy bathing suits all summer long. Who could forget the time she posed with her back to the camera in super skimpy bottoms only to have her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, comment, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Yikes! Younes may have had a problem with the hot shots, but Kourtney just kept posting them — and kept racking up the likes. So is it possible she was trying to make the men in her life a little jealous with this latest one? Maybe she’s showing them what they’re missing! Kourtney’s rumored ex Luke Sabbat, 20, was spotted holding hands and kissing a mystery girl earlier this week, after all. Scott Disick, 35, even went straight from their Bali vacation to Singapore to spend time with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20.

This all comes in the midst of rumors that the Kardashian sis wants a relationship. “Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too.”

Whatever the case, we just hope that Kourtney is happy in this season of her life! Not only does she look incredible, but she just relaxed in Bali with her kids and the rest of her family. Life is good — well, besides the jet lag.