Khloe K Gushes Over Tristan Thompson’s Surprise Gift Amid Split Drama: ‘Thank You Baby’

Looks like Khloe made it to Cleveland — and was met with the sweetest of surprises! Is Tristan getting back in her good graces?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, sure know how to keep us on our toes! Even though October has been filled with speculation about a possible split, the couple is ending the month on a high note. That’s because the reality star is back in Cleveland, Ohio, where her S.O. plays for the Cavaliers — and her NBA-playing boyfriend made her return super special. Khloe posted a photo on her Instagram story of WELCOME HOME balloons in her living room, the silver decorations arching in front of three floor-to-ceiling windows. Gorgeous! And Khloe definitely thought so, too, captioning the shot, “Thank you baby,” with a heart.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has bashed split rumors on social media. Earlier this week, she flirted with her baby daddy on Instagram after he commented on one of her photos with heart-eye emojis. She sent some right back! This didn’t seem super significant, especially with all of the cryptic messages that Khloe has been posting to her story on the reg — but moving back to Cleveland? That’s pretty major! In fact, most of the rumors regarding their relationship troubles had to do with the fact that Khloe stayed home in Calabasas when the offseason ended and Tristan returned to his team.

But do these WELCOME HOME balloons imply a permanent move? That’s not what our sources were saying before! “She plans on visiting Cleveland, but not being there full-time, though she is toying with the idea of spending more time there,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just likes to be close to her family in LA. She’s really stressed and overwhelmed with balancing everything.”

The jury’s still out on how long Khloe will be staying and what this means for their relationship. But if things really are rocky, this sweet gesture is a great start to getting them back on track!