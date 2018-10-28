Kanye West Slammed For ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts Urging Black People To Leave The Democratic Party

Kanye West was majorly shaded after debuting a ‘Blexit’ T-shirt line that advocates black voters to leave the Democratic Party. Read all of the angry comments here!

Kanye West is officially mixing his politics with fashion line. Following his pro-Trump rants he’s done on SNL, at the White House and even inside an Apple Store, Kanye just upped the ante by debuting a line of T-shirts advocating a “Blexit” — a black exit from the Democratic Party — at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, DC on Oct. 27, which was organzied by the conservative group Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens. After the Shade Room posted footage of the summit, which had the slogans “Blexit” and “We Free”, several fans took to the comments to express their frustration and anger over Kanye’s new clothing.

Instagram user Simmbba wrote, “And this is why we need to stop buying his merchandise all together.” Meanwhile, im_justcbdot commented, “So y’all just going to let him continue with this foolishness? We are taking an L for this one.” And _767_chantalle_jay_971_ responded, “Why does he think black people are blind or sheep or dumb? I hate how they keep acting like the black community is incapable of independent thought! We just collectively don’t like Donald trump and sadly he represents this entire party. even if their views may not be the same as his, he’s still their spokes person.”

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Candace told people attending the summit, according to the Daily Mail. “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

