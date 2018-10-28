There’s no topping this! Joe dressed up as someone special this Halloween, and it made for the most hilarious look. See him and Sophie in their silly costumes!

It’s no secret that Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22, share a great sense of humor, and the Halloween costumes they chose this year really sealed the deal! While the actress looked super silly in an elephant suit complete with huge ears and a trunk, her fiance stole the show by dressing up as Sansa Stark. That’s right — he was Sophie’s Game of Thrones character! With a long red wig and a blue $40 gown, Joe looked sort of like Sansa, but a little more like Fiona from Shrek. Whatever the case, fans were losing their minds over his hilarious look, and we don’t blame them.

Sure, lots of other celebrities have dressed up as Game of Thrones characters over the years, but seeing Sophie’s S.O. do so is on a whole other level. Maybe next year she’ll dress up as Joe? We’d love to see the actress channeling her fiancee in his early Jonas Brothers days. Iconic, right? But until then, we’ll just be obsessing over these pics of Joe, mustache and all, as Sansa Stark. The cute couple looked like they were having a blast at the Oct. 27 Halloween party and posted sweet photo booth pics with their friends. Hopefully this makes fans feel a tiny bit better about the fact that Joe won’t be making a cameo on his fiancee’s popular HBO show.

Although rumors were flying that he’d join Sophie on set, he put them to rest earlier this month. He would have been willing, but it just wasn’t in the cards. Maybe this incredible costume will change some minds…

Who else wishes more celebs would follow suit and dress up as their partners? Just imagine Emma Roberts, 27, as Evan Peters, 31, in a Quicksilver outfit, or Kim Kardashian, 38, in one of Kanye West‘s music video looks. This could be the start of an amazing Halloween trend!