Halsey Sizzles In Barely There Poison Ivy For Halloween Party — Sexy Pics

She may be bad at love, but she’s great at Halloween costumes! Halsey debuted her sexiest outfit yet at her Gotham-themed party. See her stunning look here!

Halsey, 24, is calling this Poison Ivy outfit her favorite Halloween costume “of all time ever” — and she’s not the only one who thinks so! Fans are freaking over her super sexy look, which didn’t just feature a red wig, vines up her legs and green body paint, but a bra top and thong fashioned out of leaves. She completed the look with green makeup and matching sleeves, and couldn’t have looked more stunning with her tattoos on display. While we’re dying to know how she stays so fit, we’d rather find out if she chose this Batman villain on purpose to match her ex G-Eazy‘s Two-Face costume. Could this have been a couple costume before their breakup?

If so, this may have topped the iconic duos they dressed up as last year. Who could forget how Halsey and G-Eazy stunned as Daisy and Gatsby in glam formalwear before showing more skin as Princess Leia and Han Solo? They knocked Halloween out of the park in 2017, and it looks like they would have done it again — if the rapper had been invited to the Gotham-themed Halloween bash Halsey threw on Oct. 26. But while G-Eazy wasn’t there, some shirtless dancers helped make her grand entrance a super memorable one.

“Halsey came down a flight of stairs at her Halloween party dressed in a pink gorilla costume surrounded by several shirtless, hot guys who ended up undressing her,” a source from the party told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She seemed to love the attention from the guys, who were slowly unzipping her costume to reveal a sexy green bra top and matching bikini bottoms with a long red wig.”

It doesn’t get much hotter than that! We’re just glad to see that Halsey is having fun on Halloween despite her recent split. We can’t help but wonder if this was the only costume she has planned, or if we’ll see the “Bad at Love” singer in another look later this week. Fingers crossed!