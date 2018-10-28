Halsey & G-Eazy Still ‘Love’ Each Other — But Will They Ever Get Back Together?

Halsey & G-Eazy still have feelings for each other despite their split! Sources close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY why their breakup might not last forever!

Halsey and G-Eazy are broken up, despite the fact that they both went as Batman villains at various Halloween parties this past weekend, but despite their split, they still have a lot of love for one another. A source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she definitely still has feelings for him. “Halsey still loves G-Eazy,” our source told us. “She thinks she will always love him, but she also thinks that their relationship was toxic and that it wasn’t healthy for her to be with him. When they were together, she was always wound up and worrying that he was going to cheat on her. She never fully trusted him, and she always felt insecure, and she knows that isn’t what a relationship should be like. Halsey knows that the next few months are going to be the most difficult, and she has to force herself not to call or text G-Eazy. She knows she has to make a complete break from him, for her own good — but what she knows, and what she does are two different things.”

Of course, from G-Eazy’s point of view, he was accused of things he didn’t do, namely cheating. “The ever constant drama that found itself in their relationship is the one thing that really gets to him with Halsey,” a source close to G-Eazy told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He understands he isn’t perfect, but she is a bit jealous and she puts out her jealous energy onto him, and it is a lot for him to take. He finds himself always in a situation where he feels like he is walking on broken glass around her and might say something innocent that she’ll take another way all together and that starts a fight.”

However, despite all of their heated arguments, he’s not opposed to getting back together. “He would love to get out of that constant back-and-forth and he thinks that if he separates himself from her that it will correct itself naturally,” our source added. “He still loves her, would like to rekindle the relationship, but he will only do it if it becomes a good place for them both to be in. So there is a chance, there are still feelings both ways. We will see if the pull the trigger and try again or pull the cord and move on. The next few weeks should really speak volumes on things to come.”