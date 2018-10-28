Does it get any cuter than this? Babies Chicago and True are on a family vacay in Bali, and Kim just shared the sweetest shot of the mini ‘besties.’ Take a look!

The Kardashians are in Bali on a beautiful family vacay — and they brought their babies with them! The little ones look like they’re having the time of their lives. Kim Kardashian, 38, proved that when she posted a pic of her daughter Chicago West, nine months, with Khloe Kardashian‘s six-month-old True Thompson. In the photo captioned “Besties in Bali,” the barefoot baby girls were sitting side by side in similar pink outfits with smiles on their faces. Aw! Not even the greenery behind their little heads could distract from the cute cousins.

It’s safe to say that these two are having a blast, but they aren’t the only Kardashian kids on vacation! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, posted a gorgeous shot on Oct. 27 in a yellow tank and matching pants, revealing in the caption that her son Mason Disick, 8, was the one behind the camera. Two days before that, she melted our hearts with a shot of her son Reign, 3, cuddling up to baby True in bed. “He protects her,” she wrote, which was clear by the way he held his arm around her. And don’t worry — Penelope Disick, 6, is in Bali as well! In a pair of pics, Kourtney’s only daughter sat on some steps with her mom wearing a high ponytail and colorful dress.

The only one who seems to be missing out on the fun is Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. The 21-year-old makeup mogul was wearing matching skeleton costumes with her baby and having a girls Halloween dinner while her older sisters were vacationing in Bali.

But who knows? Maybe she’ll join sometime soon. It’s no secret that eight-month-old Stormi loves hanging out with Chicago and True. She’s the only thing that could make this cousin picture any cuter!