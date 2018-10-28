‘Charmed’ Recap: The Harbinger Of Hell Attacks The Sisters

The Harbinger of Hell found its body last week, and this week, during the Oct. 28 episode of ‘Charmed’, the sisters needed to vanquish it! Did they succeed? Read our full recap, here!

The Oct. 28 episode of Charmed was spooky for multiple reasons. Not only was it Halloween-themed, but after the Harbinger took possession of Angela’s body last week, it attacked the sisters. However, they came out victorious — at least, this time they did. But let us explain. When the episode began, the girls had an idea that the Harbinger had taken control of a human body, but they had no idea who that’d be. Mel even visited Angela after hearing she had woken up from her coma and she didn’t seem to have a clue that a demon had already possessed her.

Anyway, in order to win over her potential sorority sisters, Maggie decided to throw a massive Halloween party in the manor. That way, the college kids could get away with drinking at the party and in turn, she’d impress her sorority sisters after having bailed on so many previous activities. Maggie even went as far as using some spells to decorate the manor like Martha Stewart would. She, of course, suffered some consequences later, but they weren’t as bad as the moment when the sisters nearly met their maker in the woods.

You see, during the party, the girls feared that the Harbinger would come and attack them, so to protect both themselves and their guests, they put a ring of salt around the house and tried to protect the grounds with a spell, but it didn’t work. And that was because Harry told them the Harbinger must be inside the house. Mel invited Angela, so he was right.

The girls eventually lured Angela into the woods, where they attacked her and knocked her out. Harry said The Elders would have to decide what to do with her, so in the meantime, he chained her up in the manor’s attic. And then he told the girls they’d have to watch over her until they’re given more information. So that was it, as far as the “monster of the week” situation went.

However, the girls also dealt with some love-life drama this week. Mel struggled with wanting to tell Nikko the truth about her newfound identity as a witch. Harry advised her to wait until The Source was no longer knocking at their front door, and then he’d help her get permission to share her secret. Meanwhile, Maggie met a handsome guy named Peter, who flirted with her more than once, but then she later found out it was her sorority sister’s boyfriend — awkward! And Macy invited her co-worker Galvin to the party before kissing him at the end of the night! Aww.

