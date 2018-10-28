10 Stars Dressed As Sexy Superheroes For Halloween: Kourtney Kardashian & More

With Halloween celebrations in full swing, check out all of the best superhero costumes worn by celebs throughout the years right here!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s your favorite celebs dressed up as superheroes. While there are only a few hours left of Halloween weekend, the actual holiday is still ahead of us! In honor of that, we’d like to share all of the best super-themed costumes stars have worn over the years. For instance, take Kourtney Kardashian. Way back in 2015, the mom-of-three went as Wonder Woman and looked absolutely flawless in the process. But she’s not the only celeb who stunned in a heroic outfit.

Joining her on this list is none other than the Queen Bey herself — Beyonce. The pop star legend was major Halloween costume goals back in 2015 when she dressed up as Storm from X-Men. Needless to say, her outfit would have made Professor X proud that year. And in terms of Halloween 2018, Halsey has had one of the best costumes of the holiday so far.

Fresh off her breakup with G-Eazy, the singer dressed up as the seductive Batman villain, Poison Ivy, with an outfit that left very little to the imagination. And while they would have made a great couple’s costume pairing — G-Eazy went as Two-Face the very next night — Russell Wilson and Ciara pulled off the ultimate combo by dressing up as Batman and Catwoman. Speaking of couples slaying their outfits together, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden went as the Incredibles this year, and they looked — well — incredible! We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Halloween costumes. In the meantime, check out all of your favorite stars decked out as superheroes for the holiday in our gallery above.