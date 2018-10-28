Celebs Over 40 Who’ve Rocked The Sexiest Halloween Costumes: Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum & More

There’s no age limit to looking hot on Halloween — and these stars prove it! From Wonder Woman to Jessica Rabbit, they’ve stunned in super sexy looks. See for yourselves!

When it comes to sexy Halloween costumes, age is but a number! There’s no limit to the incredible looks stars like Kris Jenner, 62, and Heidi Klum, 45, have pulled off. While the KarJenner momager has stunned as a military captain and Alice in Wonderland in recent years with plunging dresses, the model has worn over-the-top costumes to her Halloween party every year — and turning 40 didn’t change that! Since her milestone birthday, Heidi has transformed into everything from Jessica Rabbit to a butterfly. She even dressed as herself once, but showed up to her party with a few clones in tow.

We love their confidence — but these two aren’t the only lovely ladies in Hollywood taking Halloween by storm. Gabrielle Union, 45, showed off her toned tummy this year when she dressed up as Gwen Stefani, 49, complete with a cropped white tank and plaid pants. And speaking of Gwen, the singer is no stranger to sexy Halloween costumes herself! In the last few years alone, she has been Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, a shimmery mermaid and a colorful cowgirl. Elizabeth Hurley, 53, and Cindy Crawford, 52, also join the ranks of stars over 40 rocking revealing looks on Halloween, as well as Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Carmen Electra, 46.

It’s one thing to talk about their sexy costumes, which range from skeletons to warrior princesses, but quite another to look at them! So click through the gallery above to see which of your favorite celebrities have continued to rock sexy costumes in confidence well past their 40s.

Here’s to hoping these Hollywood hotties never stop stunning for the spooky holiday, and that they keep stepping out and showing off!