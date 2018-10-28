Boston Red Sox Win The 2018 World Series, Beating The Dodgers 5-1 In Game 5

That’s why they call it the ‘Fall Classic.’ It game down to Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, and ultimately, it was the Boston Red Sox who prevailed!

Right now, the city of Boston is popping champagne, as they’re about to welcome home the 2018 World Series winners. The Los Angeles Dodgers, making their second-consecutive appearance in the World Series, took on the team many expected to take home the trophy, the red-hot Boston Red Sox. In another example of why the sport of baseball is considered America’s pastime, the Dodgers and Red Sox battled it out, leading to five tense games. In the end, Boston prevailed beating the Dodgers 5-1 in the fifth match at Dodgers Stadium. This comes just days after the World Series’ contentious third game, which lasted seven hours and 18 innings. Sadly, for Los Angelenos, it would prove to be the Dodgers’ only win in the series.

Boston, who finished the regular season with a staggering 108-54 record, plowed their way through the playoffs. They swatted away their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees, before taking on the reigning champs, the Houston Astros. Five games later, the Red Sox booked a ticket to the World Series. On the opposite side of the aisle, the Dodgers demolished the competitions, sending their fellow Californians, the Oakland Athletics, packing. They struggled against the surging Milwaukee Brewers, but after pushing their rivals to Game 7 in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers pulled out the win. This earned them a spot in the 2018 World Series, and a chance at redemption. The Dodgers faces the Astros in the 2017 World Series, fighting all the way to seven games before coming up short.

Will it be another 102 years before these teams meet again in the World Series? The last time these two squads (sorta) met, it was 1916, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Robins. The Robins would change their name to the Dodgers in the 1930s, and moved out west in the late 1950s. After that 1916 meeting they would go 86 years before playing again. In 2002, thanks to the introduction of Interleague Play in 1997, the teams met. Back then, the Dodgers swept the Red Sox.