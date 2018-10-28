Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage & Rocks Thigh-High Slit In ‘Scarface’ Costume With Levi Meaden

Dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock, as well as the Incredibles, would be enough for some couples — but not Ariel and Levi. See their latest look!

Ariel Winter, 20, and Levi Meaden, 31, clearly love Halloween! The couple debuted three couple costumes in one day — and their latest iconic pair was from Scarface. While Levi looked like himself in a white suit and red button down as Tony Montana, his girlfriend was practically unrecognizable in her Elvira Hancock costume. It wasn’t the gorgeous blue gown she wore that threw us off — in fact, she stunned in the plunging, high-slit dress — but her blonde bob! The Modern Family star’s signature dark hair was tucked under a shoulder-skimming wig with bangs. She completed the look with silver heels.

But as incredible as these two looked, it’s so hard to pick a favorite look out of all the costumes they’ve worn this weekend. The couple started Halloween off strong as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, totally transforming themselves with a muscled suit for Levi and a short wig for Ariel. Then they tried Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock on for size and blew everyone away! They both went all out from their forearm tattoos down to Levi’s American Flag belt buckle and Ariel’s glittery silver ensemble.

Where do these two get their inspiration? Dressing up as so many epic duos in one day must have required a ton of planning. They’ve probably been brainstorming since last Halloween!

But the spooky holiday isn’t over yet. Technically, Halloween isn’t until Wednesday so there will be plenty more parties for Ariel and Levi to attend in more couple costumes. We can’t wait to see what they do next! These would all be hard to top, but a double denim take on Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ American Music Awards appearance would do the trick, if you ask us.