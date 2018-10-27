Tristan Thompson Misses True & Khloe Kardashian But Thinks ‘Time Away’ Is ‘A Good Thing’

Tristan Thompson has started his basketball season, but Khloe Kardashian didn’t follow him back to Cleveland. Here’s why he thinks the space is ‘a good thing.’

Tristan Thompson is back on the road with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but unlike last year’s season, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been following him around. However, the distance between him and his girlfriend and daughter True Thompson isn’t killing him. “Tristan is having fun be back on the road balling,” a source close to the NBA star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses Khloe and True, but also enjoys being on the road with the guys and loves having his freedom.”

The insider adds: “Tristan will always have a lot of love for Khloe, but despite whether things work out or not between them, he likes having his space again and feels that time away is a good thing.”

The couple hit a rough patch in their relationship when Tristan was caught in a cheating scandal just days before the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to their baby. Khloe decided to stay with the basketball player, and the pair spent the summer living together in Los Angeles with plans to head back to Cleveland together when the NBA season began.

When the time came to move, Khloe decided to postpone her trip to stay closer to her family in L.A. Khloe and True also just wrapped up a trip to Bali with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids. Despite working on her relationship for the past six months, the Good American founder “seems over Tristan,” according to People.

“Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great,” a source told the magazine about the new living arrangements. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.” The insider also noted that “It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland.”