Pregnant ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Freaks Out After Learning She’s Expecting A Girl

Porsha Williams just found out she was having a girl & she was absolutely over the moon! Watch the big gender reveal moment here!

She’s having a girl! While attending her own gender reveal party, Porsha Williams not only stunned wearing a sexy beige dress that clung to her curves — the RHOA star was downright elated to find out that she and her fiancé Dennis McKinley would eventually be welcoming a baby girl into the world. After a ton of pink confetti rained down on the both of them, Porsha started jumping up and down with excitement as her friends celebrated the amazing news. Watch the huge surprise below!

We reported earlier how Porsha was positively adorable in showcasing another mom-to-be first: her very first sonogram. In an Instagram video she posted on Oct. 15, she shared the sound of her baby’s heartbeat. Seriously, nothing in the world was sweeter than Porsha’s face in that moment. “Alexa play ‘Nothing Even Matters’ Lauren Hill & D’Angelo,” she captioned the post. “We are truly blessed.”

But the sweet moments didn’t just end there. On Oct 9, Porsha and Dennis took an adorable trio of PDA pictures. In the sweet photos, Porsha wore a red one-shoulder gown while Dennis gently cradled her baby bump. These two looked more in love than ever in those photos.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news about Porsha’s pregnancy and all of her latest sweet moments with Dennis. In the meantime, check out all of her pictures in our gallery above!