Paris Hilton Bares Midriff In Furby Halloween Costume & Kaia Gerber Slays As Joan Jett

Paris Hilton & Joan Jett had some pretty stellar costumes at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26! Check out their iconic get-ups here!

Arguably the biggest Halloween party of the year, the Casamigos Halloween bash in Beverly Hills came and went, and there were so many stars who absolutely slayed with their costume choices. One standout in particular was none other than Paris Hilton. Her costume was the ultimate throwback: a Furby. Remember those robot creatures that resembled Gizmo from Gremlins and refused to die, making beeping noises for years to come? Well, Paris went as the sexy version of that.

Also stunning with their outfit choice was Kaia Gerber who was the spitting image of none other than Joan Jett. In fact, the 17-year-old model was joined by her entire family who also dressed up as some of the biggest rock stars of all-time. Cindy Crawford, 52, was all decked out as Blondie and Kaia’s dad Rande Gerber, 56, was the late, great David Bowie.

We reported earlier how Paris is in wedding-planning mode, but don’t expect to see her walk down the aisle in 2018. “I’m going to be on tour for my new fragrance that just came out for the next two months, so we’re planning it for next year,” Paris told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m happy because I want to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon, and with my schedule that wouldn’t be possible. I’m happy to actually do it at a time where I can have some time off and do a romantic honeymoon and not be stressed out.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Halloween costumes. In the meantime, check out all of your favorite stars decked out for the holiday in our gallery above.