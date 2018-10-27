Kylie Jenner & Baby Stormi Are Twinning In Spooky Matching Skeleton Costumes — New Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share an adorable pre-Halloween pic that showed her holding her eight-month-old daughter Stormi as the two wore matching skeleton costumes.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is in the Halloween spirit and she proved it when she took to her Instagram story on Oct. 26 to share a series of holiday-themed pics, including one of her holding her sweet eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster while they both wore matching skeleton costumes! Although Stormi’s face was turned away from the camera, it was still quite the sweet photo and reflected the excitement Kylie must be feeling about sharing her first Halloween with her precious tot. “Girls Halloween Dinner,” Kylie captioned the photo.

In addition to her pic with Stormi, Kylie shared a series of other Halloween-themed pics to her social media account and it sure looked like she was having a skeleton-themed party. Some of the other snapshots included a group of unidentified people also dressed in skeleton costumes and close-ups of fake skeleton heads donned in jewelry. She also shared a pic of skeleton treats that she must have been handing out to the attendees at her party.

Matching costumes and a party aren’t the only ways Kylie is celebrating the spooky season with her daughter. Last week, she took a trip to a pumpkin patch with both Stormi and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 26. The proud parents looked thrilled to be sharing the special moment with their baby girl as they had massive smiles on their faces in every pic.

We can’t wait to see more fun pics of Stormi during her first Halloween! It’s always fun to see a baby celebrate their first holidays and with enthusiastic parents like Kylie and Travis, we’re sure her holiday season is going to be one for the books!