Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Sizzle In Bali With A Sexy Bikini Video & Hot New Pics

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have been sharing amazing photos and videos of their incredible vacation in Bali on their social media accounts. We’re taking a look at some of the best ones here!

Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have been having the time of their lives while on vacation in Bali and they all took to their Instagram accounts to share some memorable pics and video to prove it. The three oldest ladies of the Kardashian clan seemed to enjoy some quality time together on the Indonesian island and as always, they looked fabulous.

Khloe, 34, shared a gorgeous close-up pic of herself in sunglasses in one of her posts and Kourtney, 39, channeled the Eat Pray Love movie when she shared a pic of herself peacefully posing with a woman while she wore a flower in her hair. Kourtney also posted adorable pics with her six-year-old daughter Penelope. “Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she captioned the pics. 38-year-old Kim also joined in on the fun when she posted a cute video of herself swinging on a swing while showing off her hot bod in a pink bikini.

There’s no word on how long the sisters stayed in the popular vacation spot but it sure did seem to give them the time away they needed! Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are often dealing with the ups and downs of their own lives with their own families, it was great to see them taking some time out to recharge and relax together.

We’ll definitely be updating if Kim, Khloe or Kourtney share any more incredible photos from their adventures in Bali. The reality stars seem to take vacation a regular basis and it’s always entertaining to watch them document their moments in locations throughout the world!