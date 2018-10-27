Pregnant Kenya Moore Reveals Extremely Swollen Feet After Gaining 17 Lbs. In ONE Week

Kenya Moore revealed that she’s suffering from severe swelling and water retention during her pregnancy which caused her to gain 17 pounds in just ONE week.

Kenya Moore is suffering from some terrifying pregnancy complications. The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she has gained 17 pounds in just one week from severe swelling, and she might have to give birth to her first child sooner rather than later as a result. Moore posted a photo on her Instagram that showed the major swelling in her feet.

“I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia,” she captioned the post. “I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

In case you’re wondering, preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Moore added that this “is NOT normal!” and that she’s having more tests done. “Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day,” the reality star revealed, before sending a message to other expectant mothers. “Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.”