Justin Bieber Taking Marriage To Hailey Baldwin ‘Very Seriously’: Why He’s Putting Music On Hold

Justin Bieber has reportedly put off making new music to focus on Hailey Baldwin. Here’s why he’s taking his marriage ‘very seriously.’

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for new music from Justin Bieber. He’s reportedly put his next album on hold to focus on his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. “People don’t realize how much work goes in to making an album, and it’s not finished there – after the album’s done there’s the promotional work and then the tour,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin has basically been working since he was 13 years old. He has more money than he could ever spend, and he’s performed three world tours, so he believes he’s earned a break if he wants one.”

“Justin takes his marriage to Hailey very seriously,” our insider explains. “He is determined that it’s going to work, and he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure their relationship remains balanced and healthy — and a big part of that is by remaining present, both mentally and physically.”

The “No Brainer” hitmaker “doesn’t have an issue” with his wife continuing to thrive in her own career, though. “When she’s modeling, it’s different,” the source says. “It’s not like when he’s off on tour for a whole year and there are groupies throwing themselves at him day and night.”

Basically what it all comes down to is love. “Justin is so in love with Hailey it’s crazy. He’s focused on her like a laser beam, and nothing else matters as far as he is concerned,” the source tells HL. “Hailey is his everything, she’s his heart, his purpose for living, and he would literally lay down his life for her.”

As previously reported, Justin “doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” a source told People. But this attitude has caused some conflict in the relationship. “Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do. They are not on the same page when it comes to work,” the source told the magazine.