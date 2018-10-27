Justin Bieber Putting New Music On Hold To Enjoy Married Life With Hailey Baldwin

Beliebers better not have their hopes up for a new album from Justin Bieber anytime soon. He’s putting music on hold so he can focus on being a great husband to Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber is one of the hottest pop stars in the world, but he’s putting his music career on indefinite pause so he can spend all of his energy on his new marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 21. However the beautiful blonde is ready to ramp up her modeling and design career and it’s causing some issues between the newlyweds. “Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do. They are not on the same page when it comes to work,” the source continues.

The Biebs has already conquered the music industry and absolutely hates the grind of touring. If he put out a new album, he would have to hit the road to promote it and his Purpose world tour drove him to the brink of collapse. He had to cancel his remaining dates for the year in July of 2017 after performing 150 shows in 40 countries over a 16 month span left him emotionally and physically depleted. He wrote in a message to fans that, “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Justin got his husband wish after marrying Hailey in a New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13 and he just wants to enjoy their early days of wedded bliss. “He’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money,” the insider continues. Justin’s net worth is approx. $250 million so cash will never be an issue for him. After working nonstop since his early teens, he definitely deserves some R&R.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continues. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.” Awww!