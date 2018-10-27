Jennifer Lopez Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Super Hot New Bikini Pic & More

How is this woman nearly 50 years old?! Jennifer Lopez, 49, slayed the Instagram game this week when she posted a sexy new bikini pic. See that and more of her latest new pics, here!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, didn’t post a ton of photos on Instagram this week, but the hot new bikini pic she did share on Friday, Oct. 26, was so incredibly sexy that we had to name her our “Instagram Queen Of The Week”. Seriously — Instagram photos don’t get better than this! Early Friday morning, J.Lo, who may or may not be engaged to Alex Rodriguez, shared an image of herself wearing nothing but a super hot yellow bikini. It served has a teaser for her forthcoming music video with Latin music king, Bad Bunny, and it was almost too hot to handle. Fans even agreed. Moments after sharing the pic, Jen’s comments section started filling with praise! “Yesssssss!! 👏💛 #GOALS,” one wrote below the pic. “Yo she knows where the fountain of youth is I don’t care what she says!!!” another said.

This photo was also shared just hours after Jennifer Lopez sparked engagement rumors again on the same social media channel. In an Instagram video posted to Alex’s account from game two of the World Series in Boston, J.Lo was seen flashing a massive diamond ring on that finger! The couple didn’t make any mention of the massive bling, but her fans definitely picked up on it. And so did we! One fan wrote in the comments “Congratulations on your engagement!!!” Another added “Is that an Engagement ring 💍 On Jennifers hand?”

So Jennifer Lopez basically won Instagram twice this week, which is why she was the perfect choice for our “Instagram Queen Of The Week.” And considering Halloween is just a few days away, there’s a chance she may share a picture of herself in a super sexy costume. So brace yourselves — we can only predict that more hot pictures of J.Lo are coming our way!