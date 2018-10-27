Jenna Dewan Kisses New BF At Halloween Party Just Hours After Filing For Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan was spotted sharing a kiss with her new beau at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26 after her filing for divorce from Channing Tatum went public.

Jenna Dewan, 37, didn’t have any problem showing she has moved on from ex Channing Tatum, 38, when she was seen kissing her new boyfriend at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, CA on Oct. 26. The actress’ romantic outing came just hours after news about her filing for divorce from Channing made headlines. “He’s super handsome,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “She was introducing him to people in the group.” Jenna was dressed as a fairy for the popular costume party and even took to the dance floor to dance with her new man. “They were dancing all night,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

It seems Jenna’s been seeing this mystery guy for a few weeks now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early October that “she was seen having dinner with him a handful of times now at the same restaurant in Silver Lake near her home. They were getting cozy, constantly making out and holding hands. She was introducing him as her boyfriend and she has totally moved on from Channing. She has never looked better and seems extremely happy!”

In addition to Jenna’s public outing with her new love interest, the brunette beauty hinted at moving on when she shared a cryptic message to Instagram. “You may not be able to alter reality, but you can alter your attitude towards it, and this, paradoxically alters reality. Try it and see,” the though-provoking message read. There’s no proof that the words are a direct connection to how she feels about her transitioning love life, but we can definitely see how it would fit in her current circumstances of taking a step forward in love.

Although Jenna’s outing with her new beau seems to be happening quickly, her split from Channing, whom she was married to for almost nine years, happened back in Apr. of this year. The duo announced the news in an official joint statement to People. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”