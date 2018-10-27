Jen Harley Reunites With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro After His Black Eye Claims To Celebrate Her Birthday

Despite Jen Harley’s claims that she’d ‘never speak’ to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro again, the two of them spent the day celebrating her birthday together on a yacht! See the pics here!

Well, that was a quick reconciliation. Following their latest fight that allegedly left Ronnie with a black eye, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have not only reconciled… they celebrated her birthday together. That’s right, just days after the two had some serious drama and a few heated Instagram posts, Jen and Ronnie took to their Instagram stories to show that they were celebrating her birthday together on a yacht on Oct. 27 in Florida. This was literally ONE day after she replied to a fan’s comment, “No I will never speak to him again. I’ve kept my mouth shut for to (sic) long.”

We reported earlier how the two got into a physical altercation on Oct. 25. Here’s what apparently went down. Apparently, she had gone over Ronnie’s house to pick up their child, Ariana, when Ronnie’s aunt would not let her past the front door and screamed at her, calling her a “whore.” In a police report that Ronnie filed, he mentioned his black eye he received from the scuffle. Afterward Ronnie posted a picture of his black eye on Instagram, and Jen shared receipts of a text message she had with him where he allegedly admitted it was “two-sided incident.”

We reported earlier how friends of Ronnie’s are very concerned over their relationship. “Friends are worried sick about Ronnie,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is on a downward spiral and has been a mess the entire time while filming Jersey Shore. Friends and cast mates fear Jen has been the major cause of much of Ronnie‘s troubles. He is not himself at all lately. Friends and co-stars, Vinny [Guadagnino], The Situation, JWoww and Snooki, don’t know why he stays with her, as she is just so toxic to him. Ronnie knows this too, but he loves her despite everything.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest drama surrounding Ronnie and Jen. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of them together in our gallery above.