Harry Styles Slays Halloween In Sparkly Elton John Costume — See Amazing Pics

Harry Styles got his Halloween on at the Casamigos party! The singer dressed up as music legend Elton John in his iconic sequined Dodgers uniform. See it here!

Harry Styles celebrated Halloween in style on Friday, Oct. 26! The singer, 24, attended the Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Elton John from his legendary shows at Dodger Stadium in 1975. To emulate the musical icon, Harry wore a silver sequined Dodgers uniform, complete with Elton and the number one embroidered on the back in blue. He also rocked a glittery baseball cap and square-framed pink sunglasses.

After the big bash, Harry stopped by Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Blvd. where he grabbed some grub with friends. As with any celebrity spotting out in public, fans got plenty of great videos of the former One Direction member in his spectacular costume. One fan took a video of Harry cleaning up the table after his pals already got up and started to leave.

“Everyone else got up and left but harry stayed and tidied up the table, he’s so good,” @hesaudrey wrote alongside the video. While you can’t see Harry’s face in the clip, you do get a great shot of the back of his costume!

Harry at the Casamigos Halloween Party – October 26 (via marcwadeco) pic.twitter.com/QyD1dp9Gwo — Harry Styles Daily (@harrystylsdaily) October 27, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Harry was inspired by a fellow musician for his Halloween costume. In 2013, he went to a party in Japan wearing nothing but peach boxer shorts with a foam finger to copy Miley Cyrus‘ infamous look from the MTV Video Music Awards earlier that year.

everyone else got up and left but harry stayed and tidied up the table, he’s so good pic.twitter.com/dY9X6nFsFh — 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡 (@hesaudrey) October 27, 2018

The Halloween festivities have only just begun though, so who knows if Harry has a few more costumes up his sleeve for this year! Even if he doesn’t, he certainly set a high bar when it comes to celebrity costumes for 2018.