Halsey All Smiles & Surrounded By Hot Shirtless Guys At Halloween Party 3 Days After G-Eazy Split

Halsey threw an epic Halloween party on Oct. 26 where she ‘seemed unfazed’ by her breakup from G-Eazy, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Halsey got into the Halloween spirit on Friday, Oct. 26! The singer, 24, threw a Gotham-themed party, and dressed up as DC Comics character Poison Ivy for the fun occasion. But before revealing her leaf bikini look, she made a grand entrance in a different costume.

“Halsey came down a flight of stairs at her Halloween party dressed in a pink gorilla costume surrounded by several shirtless, hot guys who ended up undressing her,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She seemed to love the attention from the guys, who were slowly unzipping her costume to reveal a sexy green bra top and matching bikini bottoms with a long red wig.” The insider notes that she “never looked hotter” as she moved around “seductively” in her costume.

The “Without Me” hitmaker then walked ahead while “holding hands with the guys.” She then “fell backwards and they caught her, but she accidentally hit one of them in the face.” Halsey took the stage to sing “Bad At Love” but unfortunately her mic “didn’t work well,” our source adds. She also asked the crowd to sing along before performing a newer song, but “the sound was awful,” according to our insider. “She sang three songs in total before security rushed her out of the building with the hot dancer in tow,” the eyewitness tells us.

The party came just three days after news broke that Halsey and G-Eazy split up for the second time. However, the singer “seemed unfazed and not bothered at all by her recent breakup” at the party, our source says. “She was all smiles and seemed to be relaxed and in a great mood.” The insider also says Halsey appeared “to feel sexy and confident” in her Poison Ivy outfit.