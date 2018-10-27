Nicki Minaj, Chanel West Coast & More: Which Female Rapper Is Rocking The Sexiest Looks?

Nicki Minaj, Chanel West Coast and other high-profile female rappers have often flaunted their sexy appeal in various eye-catching photos. We’re taking a look at some of our favorites here.

Nicki Minaj, Chanel West Coast and other female rappers know how to take some of the sexiest photos we’ve ever seen and we’re narrowing down some of the best! From posing in revealing lingerie to performing in eye-catching ensembles, these ladies know how to work it in the best ways and we love it! As women who are constantly in the spotlight, it’s easy to understand why the rappers want to look amazing and since they all have their own special unique vibe, it’s hard to choose a favorite.

Nicki is known for going all out whenever she wants to represent herself in a certain way. After releasing her album Queen, she used performances and music videos as an opportunity to wear some memorable sexy outfits. One that stands out is her red leather stage outfit that consisted of a bodysuit with a plunging neckline under a short skit and matching thigh-high boots. Chanel showed off her own style when she took her own sexy private pic while sitting on a bed and wearing a black and red lace bra and panties. She topped the outfit with heels as she posed from the side with long blonde hair.

Cardi B also knows how to rock the red sexy look when she posed for a pic in a red bra under a matching red jacket and pants. She looked equally as incredible when she was filming her music video for “I Like It”. The rapper wore a green sheer bra under a dark purple and pink patterned shirt and pants. Iggy Azalea is another rapper that knows how to catch attention with her impressive pics. One of her standout ones shows her standing in a matching red bra and panties set while holding a slice of pizza. Remy Ma has strutted her stuff in a sheer black shorts outfit while Lil Kim has rocked a bedazzled bodysuit that didn’t leave much to the imagination!