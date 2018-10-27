Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Slammed By Fans For Wrapping Himself In Confederate Flag

David Eason is being slammed online again for yet another controversial post. After wrapping himself in a Confederate flag, people quickly took to the comments to call him out.

David Eason has done something offensive… again. Jenelle Evans‘ husband took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to share a photo of himself smiling while wrapped up in a Confederate flag. “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree!” he captioned the post.

People quickly started replying in the comments, slamming the former Teen Mom 2 star for promoting a symbol with racist connotations. “The confederacy was formed by seven slave holding states that’s economy was heavily dependent on agriculture which relied upon the labor of African American slaves. That flag represented the confederate states of America and they did not want slaver to end due to greed. The first flag was the ‘stars and bars’ the one he’s holding was their third and final design. It’s not a good look buddy..” @amy_love90 wrote.

Others pointed out the inaccuracies in Eason’s caption about how his family “fought and died for this land.” One person commented, “Pretty sure your ‘land’ was stolen from the true Native Americans” while another said, “They fought and lost.”

This isn’t the first time Eason shared something overtly offensive. Earlier this year he was fired by MTV for going on a homophobic rant online in February. Then, just this month, he made headlines after his wife called 911 claiming he had assaulted her. The reality star, 26, later broke her silence on the matter in a YouTube video. She said she was “completely fine” and denied that her husband had abused her.