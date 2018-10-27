Cassie ‘Still Loves’ Diddy Despite Heartbreaking Split — Will They Get Back Together?

Despite their falling out, Cassie is still in love with Diddy! However, a source close to Cassie told HL EXCLUSIVELY that if he wants to get her back, it’ll be on ‘her terms!’

Cassie has a message for her ex Diddy: if he likes it, he should put a ring on it ASAP. A source close to Cassie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that even though they’re broken up, she still has feeling for him. “If Sean thinks he can just snap his fingers and Cassie will come running, he can think again,” our source said. “Sure, Cassie still loves him, but he’s messed her around so many times and he’s made her so many shallow promises that she’s not just going to fall straight back into his arms the minute he asks her to. Will they get back together again? Yeah, probably. But, Cassie is going to make him work for it at least a bit, and she’s going to make sure that it’s on her terms. Cassie wants a baby, and she wants some kind of commitment from Sean, so he better be prepared to put a ring on it, or he better be prepared to wave goodbye to Cassie for good, because she’s through with his games.”

We reported earlier how Diddy definitely sent Cassie a message that he wants her back. Taking to Instagram, he posted a pic showing that he was listening to Michael Jackson’s “The Lady in My Life.” On top of that, he captioned the photo, writing, “If anyone sees @cassie this weekend please tell her to listen to this song 100 times! ❤️ LOVE.”

Since their split, Cassie has been having a rough time. “Cassie is definitely stinging, all of her friends warned her that Sean was a player but she wouldn’t listen,” a source close to Cassie told HollywoodLife previously. “She fell for all of his promises and she can’t help feeling played. Cassie gave over eleven years of her life to Sean, and she believed him when he said he had changed and that he was ready to settle down with her and finally get married, but clearly he wasn’t.”