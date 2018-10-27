Brandi Glanville Accused Of Assault By Actor At Halloween Party: She ‘Attacked Me With 12 Uppercuts’

Yikes! Actor Kobie ‘DJ K-LUV’ Randolph claims ‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville attacked him at George Clooney’s Halloween party on Oct. 26! Watch his wild new claim, here.

It sounds like George Clooney threw a pretty wild Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26! Not only did a bunch of celebs attend, but actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph claims he was attacked by an ex-girlfriend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, 45,while at the massive holiday bash. The actor, who was dressed as “the black James Bond”, told TMZ the two women attacked him and split his lip. “The Housewives chick Brandi and her friend saw me, I thought it was all good, next thing you know I’m getting attacked,” he said.

Brandi reportedly told police she was trying to break up the fight, but Kobie insists she was one of the attackers, according to TMZ. He said they hit him with “12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match”. Furthermore, the actor revealed that despite the fight, no one at the party came to his defense. No arrests were made, but Kobie did file a police report for battery.

In photos that surfaced from the event, Brandi could be seen wearing a skimpy PVC bodysuit and fishnet tights with suede knee-high boots. She also wore long black gloves and some cat ears, while talking to police and getting photographed by the paparazzi. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

