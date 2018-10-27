Beyonce, Neil Patrick Harris & More Celeb Parents Who Dress Up With Their Kids For Halloween

Celebrities love to go all-out with their families for Halloween. Beyonce, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Alba are just a few of the stars who’ve teamed up with their kids for iconic family Halloween costumes!

Every year, we anxiously await the Halloween costumes are favorite celebrity families step out in. The celeb fans don’t hold back when it comes to Halloween. It’s a chance for them to get very creative and have some fun on the spooky holiday. Fans live for those adorable photos during the Halloween season!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka always take Halloween to a new level with their twins, Harper and Gideon. In 2014, the family dressed up as Batman, Batgirl, The Joker, and The Riddler. The next year, they wowed everyone as Star Wars characters — Luke, Leia, Obi-Wan, and Han Solo. They’ve also been Alice In Wonderland characters, The Wizard of Oz characters, members of a freak show. What will they do next?

Beyonce and JAY-Z haven’t have a group costume with their twins yet, but they’ve totally won Halloween in the past with their family costume with Blue Ivy. Back in 2016, Bey and JAY dressed up as Barbie and Ken, while Blue Ivy was in head-to-toe Barbie gear. Another year, Beyonce and Blue went as Janet and Michael Jackson. Simply iconic!

Never forget when Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas, went as trolls on Halloween, or when Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, and their kids went as Frozen characters. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dressed up as Marvel superheroes with their kids in 2016. That same year, Kourtney also had her three kids with Scott — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — dress up as the cutest Power Rangers you’ve ever seen! Take a look at more of the best celebrity family Halloween costumes in our gallery above!