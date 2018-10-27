Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock For Halloween Costumes

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden threw it way back this year with their Halloween costume! Check out the couple dressed up as Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock right here!

Forget 2018, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden made it feel like it was 1998 with their incredible Halloween costumes this year. The pair dressed up as none other than Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock for Saturday night’s big celebration and judging by the original picture they based their outfits on, they were really going for accuracy. While they both posted pics of their outfits, Levi posted the side-by-side of their matching outfits that would definitely make Pam and Kid very, very proud. See the uncanny resemblance below!

We reported earlier how Ariel is feeling more confident about her body than ever these days. “Ariel struggled with body image and self confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But, she finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!”

“Ariel loves her body and never wants to feel shamed by it,” another source told HollywoodLife earlier. “She knows that what she does when she reveals her body is not everyone’s cup of tea, but she is going to do what she wants to do as she is confident with herself.”

