Todd Reid: 5 Things To Know About Australian Tennis Star, 34, Who Tragically Died Unexpectedly

The tennis world has been rocked by the sudden death of Todd Reid, who was once one of its brightest stars. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Todd Reid – the Australian tennis player who broke into the professional world when he was still a teen – is dead. He was just 34. News of his sudden death broke on Oct. 26, when the Australian media reported that he had died on Oct. 23, according to the New York Post. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing, but fans and friends around the world are stunned by the sudden loss. On Oct. 26 Wimbledon, the All English Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), tweeted, “The AELTC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Todd Reid, our 2002 boys’ singles champion. The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with his family and friends.” HollywoodLife is taking a look back at his life and career. Here are five things you need to know about Todd:

1. Todd was a teen tennis prodigy. Nine years after he started playing the sport at the age of 4, he was invited to leave Sydney, Australia to train at Nick Bollettieri’s training academy in the U.S., according to The Canberra Times. (Nick helped develop the careers of tennis stars like Andre Agassi and Monica Seles.) Todd’s hard work paid off and in 2002, at just 17, he won the junior Wimbledon title.

2. He earned lucrative sponsorship deals while he was still in school. Todd earned $450,000 (Australian dollars) in sponsorship before he was 14, according to The Canberra Times.

3. At the age of 18 he was ranked the No. 3 player in Australia, reports ESPN. Two powerhouse Aussie tennis pros were just ahead of him, Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis.

4. Illness forced Todd to leave the professional tour in 2005. In particular, ongoing injuries and a bout of glandular fever effectively led to the end of his career a year after he reached his highest world ranking of 105. Even though Todd did try to make a comeback, he never succeeded.

5. The tennis world is mourning his sudden passing. Tributes poured in after news of his tragic death broke. Former Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge, 47, tweeted on Oct. 26, “Very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Todd Reid. We never know how much someone can be suffering. Prayers for Todd and his family.”