Cesar Sayoc Jr: 5 Things To Know About Man Arrested In Connection With Pipe Bomb Packages

A Florida resident was arrested on Oct. 26 in connection with the explosive devices mailed to multiple Democratic figures. Here’s what we know about Cesar Sayoc Jr.

Twelve suspicious packages were sent to public figures across multiple states this week, and Cesar Sayok Jr., 56, was arrested on Oct. 26 in connection with the crimes, according to NBC. Cesar, a Florida resident, is suspected of sending pipe bombs to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters, John Brennan, Joe Biden, Rober De Niro, James Clapper and Cory Booker. While it is still unclear whether the suspect worked alone, here is what we know about Cesar, including his criminal history and political leanings.

1. He has been arrested in the past. Cesar’s criminal history is pretty extensive, ranging from arrests for battery and theft to moving violations and steroid-related charges, according to his public records. Creating and sending bombs to political figures across multiple states is a far jump from his previous arrests, but he has been in trouble with the law before.

2. Cesar is originally from Brooklyn. Although he has lived in the New York City borough in the past, Cesar is a current Florida resident. Recall that the pipe bombs he allegedly sent spanned multiple states, including both New York and Florida.

3. Cesar was found thanks to DNA evidence. At this time, though, it is not clear whether or not Cesar was working on his own in this attack, or if he had help.

4. His van was towed. During the investigation on Oct. 26, Cesar’s white van was covered with a tarp and towed from an Auto Zone store in Plantation, Florida a few miles away from his home in Hollywood. The vehicle’s windows were covered with photos of President Donald Trump, as well as anti-Democrat stickers. He is a registered Republican, according to voting records.

5. Cesar’s mug shot was released. The suspect, a white male, is 56. A press conference is being held on Oct. 26, which may relay more information about Cesar and his alleged crimes.