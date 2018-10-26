What’s New On Netflix In November 2018: ‘House Of Cards’ Final Season & More

With October coming to a close, that means Netflix will be rolling out new shows and movies in November. HollywoodLife has the list of all the titles coming to the streaming site!

Clear your weekend plans in November, because there are so many new shows and movies coming to the streaming site. Netflix unveiled its long list of titles for November 2018, and it includes new seasons of your favorite shows, as well as classic movies you can watch over and over again. Check out the full list below.

One of the most highly-anticipated November titles is the final season of House of Cards. Robin Wright returns as Claire Underwood, who is now President of the United States. The show will not feature Kevin Spacey, who was fired after sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. His character, Frank Underwood, is killed off in the final season. The Netflix original film Outlaw King will drop Nov. 9. The historical drama stars Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

November 1:

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2:

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3:

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Coming to Netflix November 4:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

November 5:

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7:

Into the Forest

November 8:

The Sea of Trees

November 9:

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

November 12:

Green Room

November 13:

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

November 15:

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16:

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 18:

The Pixar Story

November 19:

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20:

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21:

The Tribe

November 22:

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23:

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25:

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27:

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

November 29:

Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30:

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

Which show or film are you most looking forward to watching in November 2018? Netflix has such an incredible slate — there’s so much to choose from! The end of month will also be getting us all ready for the holiday season. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the sequel to the 2017 holiday movie hit, premieres Nov. 30!