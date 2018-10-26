What’s New On Netflix In November 2018: ‘House Of Cards’ Final Season & More
With October coming to a close, that means Netflix will be rolling out new shows and movies in November. HollywoodLife has the list of all the titles coming to the streaming site!
Clear your weekend plans in November, because there are so many new shows and movies coming to the streaming site. Netflix unveiled its long list of titles for November 2018, and it includes new seasons of your favorite shows, as well as classic movies you can watch over and over again. Check out the full list below.
One of the most highly-anticipated November titles is the final season of House of Cards. Robin Wright returns as Claire Underwood, who is now President of the United States. The show will not feature Kevin Spacey, who was fired after sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. His character, Frank Underwood, is killed off in the final season. The Netflix original film Outlaw King will drop Nov. 9. The historical drama stars Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
November 1:
Angela’s Christmas
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
November 2:
Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
November 3:
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Coming to Netflix November 4:
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
November 5:
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7:
Into the Forest
November 8:
The Sea of Trees
November 9:
Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside
November 12:
Green Room
November 13:
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
November 15:
May The Devil Take You
The Crew
November 16:
Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch
November 18:
The Pixar Story
November 19:
The Last Kingdom: Season 3
November 20:
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21:
The Tribe
November 22:
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles
November 23:
Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note: Season 2
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25:
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27:
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
November 29:
Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30:
1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo compartido
Which show or film are you most looking forward to watching in November 2018? Netflix has such an incredible slate — there’s so much to choose from! The end of month will also be getting us all ready for the holiday season. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the sequel to the 2017 holiday movie hit, premieres Nov. 30!