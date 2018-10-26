Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih Release 11-Track Collaborative Album ‘MihTy’ Ft. Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa & More

Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih just made rap music dreams everywhere come true. Listen to their joint album here!

It feels like rap music collaborations have been dropping left and right, but the latest team up, from Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih, might be the best we’ve seen in a minute. The two rappers dropped a full-length project together on Oct. 25, and it contained features from Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, AND French Montana. The project might have endured a few setbacks, including a delayed release, but it proved to be well worth the wait. Of course, the album includes the trio of previously released singles, “The Light,” “Going Thru Some Thangz” and “New Level.”

MihTy follows Ty Dolla Sign’s Oct. 2017 release, Beach House 3, so after 12 months, fans have been eager to see what he’s been cooking up in the studio. The immediate reaction to the joint record was overwhelmingly positive, and fans hit up Twitter with their thoughts. “#MihTy everything I expected an moreeeee,” one fan tweeted. Another listener tweeted just minutes after the album’s release, “I love MihTy so far 😍.” And a third fan approved of the two rappers teaming up, posting, “Jeremih & Dolla $ign always gone bump 🔥 listening to this #MihTy.” With all-star collaborations from the likes of Breezy and Wiz on “Surrounded,” and French on “FYT,” we’d have to agree!

All 11 tracks were certified bangers, but fans couldn’t help but pay attention to the album’s artwork as well. MihTy’s cover art finds the dynamc duo in animated form, dressed in head-to-toe black. Before the track was officially released, the duo built up some hype with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, and fans received a first taste of just how slick these two sound together.

Get to listening to the new collaborative album above! These two rappers work just fine on their own, but these joint tracks definitely bring something a little extra to the table.