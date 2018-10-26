Tiny Issues New Ultimatum To T.I. After Always Forgiving Him — ‘Burn Me Again & It’s Over’

After years of receiving forgiveness from Tiny Harris, T.I. is on his very last chance with his lady, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

We didn’t think the day would come, but it seems that Tameka “Tiny” Harris has finally had it with her man, T.I. A source close to the couple has revealed that the Xscape singer is at her wits end with their whirlwind relationship.”Tiny is sick and tired of always forgiving T.I., and she feels like his loyalty issues are the most challenging part of their relationship, the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, she issued an ultimatum to T.I. – ‘burn me again, and it’s over for good.’ If she did not love him more than she has loved any man in her life, their marriage would have been done a long time ago,” they added.

It’s no secret that Tiny has displayed a show of forgiveness for the rapper time and time again, but moving forward, she won’t be so quick to do so. “Tiny has a impossible time staying mad at TI for anything and she prays and believes that T.I. has learned from all of his mistakes. Tiny made it clear to T.I. that he must never betray her again because she does not have another round of forgiveness in her,” the source also said. “All the embarrassing moments in their very public relationship have taken a toll on Tiny and she simply can not forgive him one more time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

Meagan Good and Milla Jovovich, but Tiny was there to hold him down as well! She even posted a video of her hubby bonding with locals, with a caption that read, “Look at this guy.” What better place to rekindle a rocky romance than beautiful South Africa, right? T.I. hasn’t used up his last chance yet though – and the couple have been galavanting around Africa together, looking happy as ever. The rapper has been in Capetown filming a new movie, Monster Hunter with actressesandbut Tiny was there to hold him down as well! She even posted a video of her hubby bonding with locals, with a caption that read, “Look at this guy.” What better place to rekindle a rocky romance than beautiful South Africa, right?