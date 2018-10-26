Teresa Giudice Officially Breaks Silence On Joe’s Deportation & Vows ‘We’re Going To Fight This’

Teresa Giudice is devastated that husband Joe is being deported back to Italy when his prison term is over. We’ve got details on how the ‘RHONJ’ star is vowing to fight the order.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is opening up for the very first time about how she plans to deal with husband Joe being deported back to Italy when he’s done serving his prison sentence for bank and wire fraud. He moved to the U.S. with his family when he was a one-year-old and while he made America his home, he never officially became a U.S. Citizen. Teresa, 46, tells Entertainment Tonight in an interview to air on Oct. 29 that “I just take it day by day,” and promises “We’re going to fight this” when it comes to the deportation order.

An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on Joe just after he began serving his 41 month sentence in March of 2016 and a judge upheld the deportation order on Oct. 10. Now that it seems that he’s going to be shipped off to Italy, far away from Teresa and their four daughters 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana, the Bravo reality star has reportedly asked for “prayers.”

Teresa attended a East Coast vs. West Coast Real Housewives brunch at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort on Oct. 20. She reportedly asked the audience “Please pray for me and my family” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. Joe is due to be released from a minimum security prison in Allenwood, PA in March of 2019 and is scheduled to be deported as soon as he finishes his time behind bars.

Eldest daughter Gia took to Twitter on Oct. 14 to plea that America is the only home her father knows. “He puts everyone else before himself. I know how my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did,” she wrote next to a picture of her as a youngster alongside her dad.

She continued, “We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years old, the United States is the only country he knows, spread the word #bringjoehome.”