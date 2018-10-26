Tekashi69: Unidentified Male Shot At Post-Sentencing Celebration — Is The Rapper OK?

A party meant to celebrate the fact that Tekashi69 avoided a prison sentence erupted in gunfire. Here’s what we know about the situation that an unidentified male shot.

UPDATE: The NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “It was not Tekashi’s bodyguard that was shot. A male was shot, not likely to die. There was a private event going on at the location. Two males were trying to push their way into the private event and the security guard for the restaurant tried to prevent the individuals from entering the event. They got into an argument and the security guard pulled a firearm and shot one of the individuals, but the person is not likely to die. The person is likely to survive.”

ORIGINAL: Tekashi69 was reportedly meeting a record label executive at a NYC party celebrating the fact that the rapper only received four years probation for his child sex case, when his bodyguard was allegedly shot, according to an initial report TMZ. Apparently, one of the exec’s bodyguards turned away members of Tekashi’s entourage. When Tekashi’s own security disagreed, an argument began. At some point during their back-and-forth, a third party approached them and fired four shots. As a result, it was initially reported that one of Tekashi’s bodyguards was shot and taken to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time Tekashi has been at the center of a violent event. 50 Cent and Tekashi were shooting a music video in Brooklyn on Aug. 14 when around 10:30pm local time someone in a white Porsche drove by and fired at least eight shots from a nine mil semiautomatic weapon towards their set.

Apparently, Tekashi was reportedly not involved with today's shooting, which happened just hours after he was put on probation.