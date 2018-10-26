FBI Arrests Man In Connection With 12 Suspicious Packages Sent To Obama, Clintons & More

The FBI confirms that it has arrested a male suspect in connection with the 12 suspicious packages sent to Democratic leaders. Here’s what we know so far.

A Florida man has been arrested in Miami in connection with the series of suspicious packages, suspected to be mail bombs, sent to Democratic leaders and critics of President Donald Trump on October 25 and 26, multiple sources told CNN. The suspect, who remains unnamed at this time, is believed to be in his 50s, according to MSNBC. The 12 suspected mail bombs, sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, Robert DeNiro, Senator Cory Booker, former VP Joe Biden (twice!) and more, have been taken to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia, to be analyzed.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed that one person was in custody, and said authorities will hold a press conference about the arrest in Washington, DC, at 2:30pm ET on Friday. This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.