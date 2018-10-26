8 Stars Still Rocking Bikinis & Lingerie In October: Jessie James Decker, Iggy Azalea & More

Even though summer has long gone, so many celebs are still showing off with their sexiest bikinis & lingerie! Check out all of the stars who are nearly baring it all in the fall!

It’s almost the end of October, but just because we’re in the middle of fall, doesn’t mean your favorite celebrities aren’t going to post pictures to their Instagram showing off their bikinis and lingerie. For instance, Jessie James Decker recently stunned wearing a bikini just six months after she gave birth to her third child. But she’s far from the only star on this list.

A fellow mom-of-three, Kourtney Kardashian showed off how care-free she is following all of the drama surrounding her breakup with Younes Bendjima by posting a trio of thong bikini photos on Oct. 16. Not only is she showing off her epic curves with her black swimwear in these photos, she’s also showing her mad ups by jumping in the air. In addition to all these epic bikini photos, so many stars have also shared photos of themselves rocking lingerie this October.

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea stunned her followers by sharing a photo of herself eating some pizza, while wearing nothing but a lacy red bra and matching panties. On top of that, she also wore a pink wig to complete the look! Joining her on this list is none other than Ashley Graham. The model took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot, possibly for her lingerie line with Addition Elle.

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest pics stars are posting in bikinis even though it’s the fall. In the meantime, check out all of the bikini and lingerie pics in our gallery above.