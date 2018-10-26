Rita Ora Is Unrecognizable In Hilarious Post Malone Halloween Costume — See Pic

It’s not even Halloween yet and Rita Ora has officially won the holiday. You’ve got to see her dead-on Post Malone costume that will have you seeing double.

Who would have thought that someone as stunning as Rita Ora could pull off looking like scruffy “Rockstar” singer Post Malone? The stunning Brit dressed up as the 23-year-old for a pre-Halloween concert performance at London’s KISS Haunted House Party on Oct. 26 and she absolutely nailed his look. Rita, 27, got every detail about Post down to perfection, from his “always tired” facial tattoos to his scraggly hair and beard. We can’t imagine how long it took her to get all of his arm and neck ink put on cause Post is covered in designs.

Rita covered her enviable figure in baggy jeans, a flannel plaid shirt and a denim vest with Post’s name written on the back just in case it wasn’t completely obvious to everyone at her concert who she was dressed as. She even wore a yellow Post Malone Bud Light beer t-shirt with one of their iconic Clydsdale horses on it.

The “Girls” singer managed to capture Post’s bad habits, holding one of his ever-present cigarettes in her hand at all times. She also held on to a bottle of his favorite beer Bud Light for a full Post experience. Props to Rita for not going with some sexy Halloween costume and instead doing a perfect impression of her pal. Other ladies in attendance like model Demi Rose and Love Island stars Olivia Attwood, Laura Anderson and Gabby Allen all put on racy costumes that flaunted tons of flesh.

Post will probably love the homage to him as the two are friends. Rita captioned the pic “Thank for capturing these @timmsy of me at my show tonight dressed up as our dearest friend @postmalone #happyhalloween🎃 #rockstar.” Bravo to Rita for killing it with her perfect impression. Sadly the other biggest star in attendance was her “For You” duet partner Liam Payne, 25, and he didn’t even bother to wear a costume! The singer apparently just doesn’t have the same Halloween spirit.