Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande ‘Not Speaking’ After Breakup: He Changed His Phone Number

Pete Davidson has gotten an entirely new phone number following his breakup with Ariana Grande, according to a new report! Find out how he’s trying to ‘focus on himself’.

Following his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson has changed his number in an effort to “distance himself,” according to Us Weekly. “He decided to focus on himself,” a source told the publication. “He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed.” Two sources also told Us Weekly that “currently, they are not speaking.”

When it comes down to it, all of the public exposure while he was dating Ariana has been brutal to deal with in the wake of their split. “This has been a difficult experience for Pete,” the source went on to say. “He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pete told HollywoodLife.com that just because he’s making jokes about his breakup, that doesn’t mean he’s over it. “Far from it,” our source said. “It still huts like crazy. But, like a lot of comedians, Pete has a real dark side, and he’s able to find humor in situations that other people would struggle to see the funny side of. That’s what makes him so unique, and so Pete. It’s how he dealt with the death of his father, and it’s how he’s dealing with the loss of Ariana, it’s just his way of processing and coming to terms with loss.”

We reported earlier how Ariana has been reeling since her split with Pete. “Ariana has been really struggling emotionally since her split with Pete, she tries her best to be strong but this is undoubtedly one of the toughest times in her life because she’s not only having to cope with the end of a very intense love affair she’s also dealing with all her emotions over Mac’s death,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.