Paris Jackson Goes Topless & Cozies Up To Her Dog In Sexy New Pic

We all need a little puppy love! Paris Jackson stunned in a sexy #TBT on Instagram with her dog, and her tats were all on display!

Paris Jackson, 20, has always said she prefers nudity, and in a recent #TBT she went bra and top free as she gave her pup a smooch on the cheek! In the pic, simply captioned “#tbt” with a heart emoji, Paris, topless, grabs her perfectly still dog and plants one on him! Paris’s Insta feed is filled with pics of her two dogs, Koa, a cross-breed, and Kenya, a labrador, and this is neither one of them — but he still gets some love. The lab was a gift to her from her late father, King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and she’s always sharing the cutest pics of him! “Dreams without you by my side would be nightmares,” she wrote on one pic cuddling with Koa Bear — this time, with her top on!

Paris most recently came out to NYC to support her friend, designer Jeremy Scott, at the Moschino x H&M collection runway show! She joined Frances Bean Cobain, another celeb kid, and the pair posed together on the red carpet in Scott’s eccentric designs. She also was a front row figure at NYFW this fall, and just revealed that she actually got in a fight with paparazzi while attending Tom Ford’s show! “I just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn’t get a chance to shoot my face…for those of you that don’t know, paps don’t get paid unless my face is in the shot,” she wrote on Twitter. Then, she said a pap yelled at her, “Michael would never have done that!!” Whoa… but, Paris took it in stride, and added, “Ugh!! he did… a lot lol.”

Honestly, Paris, we just want some more dog pics, they’re so cute!