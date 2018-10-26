Olivia Munn Seemingly Shades Aaron Rodgers By Admitting She ‘Cut Toxic People Out’ In Last 1.5 Years

New year, new Olivia Munn! The actress revealed that she’s loving life after getting rid of some ‘toxic’ people surrounding her. Is she talking about ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers?

Olivia Munn is living life anew. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress said in a new interview that over the past year and a half she’s gotten rid of the negativity around her. Good for her! There’s something else that happened in that time period… she broke up with longtime boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers! Is he the reason she experienced some serious toxicity? “Anything that’s toxic, whether it’s a person or a situation, anything that’s going to add any kind of negativity to your life in a long-term way, just should be out of life. Whether it’s a person, an experience or a job,” Olivia told Entertainment Tonight. Hmmm… interesting.

“It’s a lesson I think you’re always learning, but I think this year I really applied it, over the last year and a half, of just like, negative, toxic people just don’t have a place in your life,” she continued. “So, if you’re around someone that’s always making you feel bad, you know, you don’t need them in your life.” You know who made her feel bad? Aaron! The couple used to be so happy and in love, but things turned volatile toward the end. Aaron was dealing with major family drama; he’s estranged from them for unknown reasons, and has been for awhile. Olivia has denied that she was the reason for the estrangement, as many of Aaron’s angry fans alleged.

Aaron told ESPN Magazine in August 2017 that they split because, “when you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.” Fair enough! Seems like something else was brewing behind the scenes, though, if he’s Olivia’s “toxic” person, as suggested!