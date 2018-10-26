Michael Buble Raves That His ‘Penis Looks Bigger’ After Losing Weight In Hilarious ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Michael Buble gushed over the fact that his most recent weight loss has had a profound effect on his junk’s appearance! Watch him on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ here!

Michael Buble slayed on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, but perhaps the best part was when he was discussing his weight loss and its, um, unexpected consequences. After James remarked how great Michael looked during the segment, Buble replied, “There’s a fat Buble, a chinny Buble and then there’s a ‘Hey, I’ve got a record coming out maybe I should stop eating those Slurpees. I don’t care how I look I got a beautiful woman who loves me.'”

And in addition to talking about how he looked before his weight loss, Michael talked about his package. “When I was at that weight,” he added. “I feel like when you’re smaller your penis looks bigger. Because when you’re bigger like that it looks like a buoy sitting in the middle of an ocean.” Well, that’s sure to yield some stark visuals in your mind. Talk about a whole bunch of hilarious TMI! Watch the entire amazing segment below!

We reported earlier that despite comments he made to Daily Mail Weekend Magazine on Oct. 12, Michael would not be finishing his music career after his son’s battle with cancer. Michael’s rep provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Happy to report he is not retiring. He was joking and the writer knew it but didn’t print that it was a joke. He did several interviews right after that one on the same day.”

