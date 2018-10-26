Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plane Forced To Abort Landing At Last Minute: Is Everyone OK?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry faced a scary flight situation on Oct. 26, when their plane had to abort landing. Here’s what happened.

So much for a smooth landing. Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, endured a stressful flight on Oct. 26 when their plane had to change course last minute! The Duchess and her husband were flying back to Australia from Tonga, but the plane began to make its decent into the Sydney Airport, there was a last minute change of plans. The aircraft actually circled back over the harbor once again, aborting their initial landing! The cause of the change of course? The pilot reportedly blamed the delayed landing on another plane that hadn’t cleared the runway, and referred to the incident as a “missed approach.”

Thankfully, everyone onboard was OK! The pilot safely landed the plane after the slight delay, and Meghan and Harry were able to carry our their royal duties in the land down under. Just hours after their arrival, the Duke and Duchess stepped out for the Australian National Geographic Awards in Sydney. Both royals presented an award at the glamorous event, where Meghan was dressed to the nines. She wowed in a black & white Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured bird outlines across it the entirety of the dress. She was looking regal as ever!

We’re glad to see the trip panned out after a shaky start. Meghan has a baby on board to protect! The Duchess and her husband are expecting their first child, and while we’re not exactly sure how far long she is at the moment, she has been sporting quite the baby bump! The pregnancy was confirmed on Oct. 15 via the Royal Family, and fans have had all eyes on the couple ever since!

Okay, NOW we’ve landed. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 26, 2018

Royal reporters who were up in the air with the couple shared live updates regarding the flight, and thanked the pilot for his quick thinking. “The moment our quick-thinking @Qantas co-pilot Ann Cole (and Captain Nigel Rosser) aborted landing at @SydneyAirport due to an unexpected plane on the runway. The Sussexes (and us!) were in great hands. Fantastic flying,” editor Omid Scobie said. We’re glad to see everyone was alright!