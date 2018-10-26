Meghan Markle Is A Real-Life Princess In Oscar De La Renta Tulle Gown

A pregnant Princess! Meghan Markle truly stunned on Oct. 26 at the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards in Sydney. See pics of her most gorgeous dress EVER below!

Meghan Markle, 37, always seems to rock the right dress at the right time, and that “Markle Sparkle” effect isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The pregnant Duchess wore her most gorgeous look of all time at the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 26. Meghan and Prince Harry are nearing the end of their Royal Tour and this outfit is such a showstopper! Most of her looks on the tour thus far have been fairly casual — stripes for daytime, and shift dresses for more formal meetings.

Obviously, Meghan was so, so stunning on her wedding day, but I’ve been waiting to see her in a princess ball gown like this tulle Oscar De La Renta! The pre-Fall 2018 gown had black bird silhouettes and a sheer neckline. The brand describes the dress “as a white tulle gown with black bonded looped ribbon tweed laser cut birds.” It covered her baby bump, but you can tell she is pregnant, because she was absolutely GLOWING. Her hair was down, in a center part, and looked super healthy and shiny. She wore Aquazzura slingback pumps with a bow detail in the back — she has worn this pair of shoes at least four times during public appearances.

Meghan’s style keeps getting better and better! We hope we continue to see her at formal events so we can get more looks like this! With her amazing style and her growing baby bump, it’s a very exciting time for Royal fashion! Keep the amazing looks coming, Meghan!