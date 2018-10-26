Lisa Vanderpump Hoping To Leave ‘RHOBH’ After Season 9 Airs — What It’d Take For Her To Come Back
It’s unthinkable to have ‘RHOBH’ without OG ast member Lisa Vanderpump. But she wants out and we’ve got what it will take for her to commit to season 10.
Lisa Vanderpump has been the biggest star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s inception. But as season 9’s filming has been underway, she’s refused to be shot along with the rest of the cast and is ready to jump ship. She already has Vanderpump Rules and even executive producer Andy Cohen knows she’s rather focus on her own show rather than the lion’s den that RHOBH has become for the 58-year-old restaurateur. “Every season Lisa weighs her options on whether to return or not, but producers, specifically Andy, convince her to come back and how having two shows makes her the queen of Bravo. But now, they are OK with her just focusing on Vanderpump Rules, which is where she wants to put her focus anyways,” a source close to Lisa tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.