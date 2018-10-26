Lisa Vanderpump Hoping To Leave ‘RHOBH’ After Season 9 Airs — What It’d Take For Her To Come Back

It’s unthinkable to have ‘RHOBH’ without OG ast member Lisa Vanderpump. But she wants out and we’ve got what it will take for her to commit to season 10.

Lisa Vanderpump has been the biggest star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s inception. But as season 9’s filming has been underway, she’s refused to be shot along with the rest of the cast and is ready to jump ship. She already has Vanderpump Rules and even executive producer Andy Cohen knows she’s rather focus on her own show rather than the lion’s den that RHOBH has become for the 58-year-old restaurateur. “Every season Lisa weighs her options on whether to return or not, but producers, specifically Andy, convince her to come back and how having two shows makes her the queen of Bravo. But now, they are OK with her just focusing on Vanderpump Rules, which is where she wants to put her focus anyways,” a source close to Lisa tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This really could be the season she doesn’t come back, but she usually fully decides that once it’s done airing. A major cast adjustment would need to happen for her to stay, like bringing one of her good friends on or if they brought Joyce (Giraud) back again. She feels she has nobody anymore to help back her up and support her. She feels most comfortable there and watches everyone else deal with drama and gets to be the queen bee. She is over feeling ganged up on,” our insider continues

Lisa hasn’t been getting along with the rest of the cast during season 9’s filming with the exception of new addition Denise Richards. “Lisa hasn’t filmed with the other ladies in close to two months. After the big trip to Cabo, she had it. She didn’t even want to go and do that, but Bravo made her. It went horribly wrong for her and she was so uncomfortable the entire time. That’s where she felt everyone really turned on her. The Dorit incident was just the final straw. The other ladies (except Denise) haven’t heard from Lisa at all. Cameras just film Lisa doing her own thing and it’s becoming an extension of Vanderpump Rules now!” our source adds.