Kris Jenner Says Kanye West’s Political Rants Are ‘Sometimes Worrisome’: We ‘Can’t Control’ Him

Not even momager Kris Jenner, 62, can “control” Kanye West, 41. That was her message during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Oct. 26. But host Ellen DeGeneres, 60, wasn’t satisfied with that answer, who then asked a more specific question. Ellen wanted to know what the KarJenner matriarch really thought of her son-in-law’s trip to the White House on Oct. 11, during which he brought up abolishing the 13th amendment, said his MAGA hat made him feel like “superman,” and voiced his admiration of President Donald Trump’s “male energy,” among a myriad of other topics. Kris finally caved.

“It was surprising that he was able to have that, you know…it was very spontaneous,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted. “And the stuff that they were talking about — ” Kris trailed off, laughing. She continued, “When they got to the airplane, I was like oh my gosh. That’s so — that is so Kanye.” Kris was referring to “iPlane 1,” Kanye’s idea of a hydrogen-powered airplane that could take over the duty of the president’s Air Force 1. But dropping her lighthearted tone, Kris suddenly made a serious confession. “He was sharing thoughts and things of himself that I would rather he share some of that stuff privately,” the mother of six admitted to Ellen.

Before discussing the elephant in the room, AKA Ye’s trip to the Oval Office, Kris had told Ellen she wants to help the “I Love It” rapper. After calling him an “amazing son-in-law,” she explained, “You can’t control what someone else is doing. I can’t always control what any of them do at any time. But I think what I really want to do is be there to help him and be the best version of himself that he can be. And he knows that we’re there if he needs us.” And in true Kris Jenner style, she subtly commented on Kanye’s recent wave of bad press, which his original comment about slavery sounding “like a choice” kick-started in May. “You’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on and it’s sometimes worrisome, you know,” she shared. Watch the mother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie discuss the side of Kanye that “nobody’s seen before” even more below!

Kris’ latest interview echoes what we’ve heard earlier this month, which is that she’s pretending Kanye’s rant to Trump “is no big deal.” A Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 12, “Kris would normally fly into damage control mode at a time like this, but she’s leaning towards just not saying anything, for once. Her primary focus is on supporting Kim [Kanye’s wife] so she’s letting her take the lead on how to handle this. As public as they usually are as a family, there are certain times they prefer to handle things privately and this is one of them.”