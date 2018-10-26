Ellen DeGeneres is asking Kris Jenner some tough questions! On the Oct. 26 edition of her talk show, Ellen grills Kris about Kylie having another baby and Khloe possibly heading to Cleveland! So, what does Kris reveal?

During a game of “Burning Questions,” Ellen DeGeneres, 60, asks Kris Jenner, 62, a few questions that the entire world wants to know! Ellen asks Kris whether or Kylie Jenner, 21, is already trying for baby #2 less than a year after having baby Stormi! Kris is super cryptic and says, “I don’t know.” She doesn’t say no and doesn’t say yes! Ellen also asks Kris about Khloe Kardashian, 34, moving to Cleveland. This time, Kris quips, “Maybe!” When it comes to spilling KarJenner secrets, Kris is tight-lipped!

Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster, 8 months, in Feb. 2018. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie definitely wants more kids with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26. “Kylie definitely wants to have more children at some point and she’s having a lot of fun practicing with Travis in the meantime,” our source revealed. “However, she realizes a baby will come when the time is right and knows that whatever is meant to be, will be.”

As far as Khloe is concerned, her move to Cleveland is still up in the air. Khloe and Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of relationship troubles this past year, in addition to welcoming their daughter, True Thompson, 6 months. Khloe reportedly “seems over” Tristan, and they’ve been living apart for weeks, according to PEOPLE. Tristan is back in Cleveland for the latest NBA season with the Cavaliers, but Khloe’s not with him at the moment. HollywoodLife found out EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe has no plans to move to Cleveland. “She plans on visiting Cleveland, but not being there full-time though she is toying with the idea of spending more time there,” our source said. “She just likes to be close to her family who is here in LA.” Kris is just going to let Kylie and Khloe reveal what they want, when they want!